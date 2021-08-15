FO condemns Modi's political stunt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday came down hard on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet regarding partition of the Indian subcontinent, saying that no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state - the so-called largest democracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian premier had said that August 14 - the independence day of Pakistan - will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," Modi wrote on his official handle.

Taking strong notice of the delusional tweet, the Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: "As for Indian Prime Minister's tweet about the events of 1947, no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state - the so-called largest democracy".

He said that it is shameful that the practitioners of Hindutva ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947.

"Distorting history and stoking communalism is the forte of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from healing old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains," he said.

"We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide," the spokesperson added.

