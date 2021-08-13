ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation

13 Aug 2021

KARACHI: “The day will come when the man at the telephone will be able to see the distant person to whom he is speaking.” When Alexander Graham Bell, the founder of the telephone, said these words in 1906, the idea was taken with a pinch of salt.

Though the invention of the telephone did make people accept the fact that two persons as far as cities or even countries and continents could communicate through as device, it was still a distant reality to imagine seeing the person at the other end.

Samsung Electronics has continually contributed to empowering the smartphone industry with the latest technological advancements, equipping their handheld devices with unthinkable levels of innovation, creating products with a clear vision to make the lives of consumers better.

Samsung saw the potential of turning the mobile phone into a multi-functional device and utilised technological innovation to create its infamous mobile phone lineup. The release of the TV phone in 1999 brought entertainment to consumers’ hands, while the built-in 10-megapixel camera in the Samsung B600 brought high-quality photography and the mobile phone together for the first time.

With improving user experience as a core value, it was Samsung that launched the True Colour Phone, introducing the world to the active-matrix LCD display and paving the way for innovations in mobile display technologies that are now synonymous with the Galaxy series.

The pace with which technology changes is supersonic today; any smartphone features that were considered ground-breaking a year ago are no longer fascinating, and customers are always looking for something extra in their next device. There is a growing need for more fluid and faster access to technology, and Samsung has never ceased in their search for innovative ideas and technologies to integrate into smartphones.

Samsung strives to make the world a better place with the help of technology and the support of innovation, and now, they are all set to write a new chapter of smartphone innovation as they reimagine the smartphone user experience.

Staying ahead of the times and prepared to usher in a new era in smartphone innovation, Samsung set to highlight to consumers if good truly is good enough, with a line-up of contemporary innovations to elevate the smartphone and raise the bars of performance, power, and style. The new Samsung creations promise to carve a path for smartphone innovations in the years to come and beyond.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Samsung Electronics smartphones technologies Alexander Graham Bell LCD display

