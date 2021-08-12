Markets
Thailand believed to pass in 139,500 tonnes feed wheat tender
- Prices were regarded as too high
12 Aug 2021
HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 139,500 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in assessments on Thursday.
Prices were regarded as too high.
Lowest price offer was believed to be around $337 a tonne c&f. Other offers of around $339 and $340 a tonne c&f were reported by traders.
The wheat was sought in three consignments. One of 40,000 tonnes was required for shipment in October, one of 51,000 tonnes in November and one of 48,500 tonnes for shipment in December.
