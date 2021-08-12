ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 153.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.16%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.22%)
UNITY 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,115 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,764 Increased By ▲ 171.23 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,374 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thailand believed to pass in 139,500 tonnes feed wheat tender

  • Prices were regarded as too high
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 139,500 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in assessments on Thursday.

Prices were regarded as too high.

Lowest price offer was believed to be around $337 a tonne c&f. Other offers of around $339 and $340 a tonne c&f were reported by traders.

TCP issues another tender for 0.32 MTs of wheat

The wheat was sought in three consignments. One of 40,000 tonnes was required for shipment in October, one of 51,000 tonnes in November and one of 48,500 tonnes for shipment in December.

Wheat Corn Thailand European traders

Thailand believed to pass in 139,500 tonnes feed wheat tender

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters