Sepia Solutions gets Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

KARACHI: Sepia Solutions has been recognized as the winner of the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award 2021 for Pakistan.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honour Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions in the previous year. Awards were given out in a variety of categories, with honours picked from over 4,400 nominations received from over 100 countries across the world.

Sepia Solutions was selected and honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementing customer solutions utilizing Microsoft technology.—PR

