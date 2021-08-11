ANL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.87%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
GGGL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
GGL 44.13 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.93%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.95%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.39%)
NETSOL 155.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.24%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
PTC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
SNGP 50.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
TRG 158.02 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (3.15%)
UNITY 39.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
BR100 5,134 Increased By ▲ 39.87 (0.78%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (1.32%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By ▲ 316.13 (0.67%)
KSE30 18,941 Increased By ▲ 129.13 (0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Thailand tenders for up to 139,500 tonnes feed wheat

  • The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Aug. 11
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 139,500 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The wheat is sought in three consignments. One of 40,000 tonnes is required for shipment in October, one of 51,000 tonnes in November and one of 48,500 tonnes for shipment in December.

