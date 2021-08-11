Markets
Thailand tenders for up to 139,500 tonnes feed wheat
11 Aug 2021
HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 139,500 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The wheat is sought in three consignments. One of 40,000 tonnes is required for shipment in October, one of 51,000 tonnes in November and one of 48,500 tonnes for shipment in December.
