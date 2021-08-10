Markets
LME copper may bounce into $9,514-$9,670 range before drop
- Driven by a wave c, the trend may extend to $8,851
10 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: LME copper may bounce moderately into a range of $9,514-$9,670 per tonne, before falling again to retest a support at $9,261 this week.
The fall from the July 27 high of $9,924 is so deep that it strongly suggests a resumption of the downtrend from the May 10 high of $10,747.50.
Driven by a wave c, the trend may extend to $8,851.
The current bounce was triggered by the support at $9,261 and a similar one established by a short trendline. It could be short-lived.
Copper dips as US tapering fears support dollar
