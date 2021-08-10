ANL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.7%)
Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11

Recorder Report Updated 10 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein would undertake a bilateral visit to Pakistan on August 11-12, 2021 to hold an in-depth discussion on all aspects of bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the visit is being held at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in which the two foreign ministers would hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations.

They will also review close cooperation in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It added that the two foreign ministers will also consult on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah as well as on key regional and international issues.

The Iraqi foreign minister will also call on the Pakistani leadership and have meetings with other dignitaries.

Qureshi discusses areas of mutual cooperation with Iraqi president

“Pakistan and Iraq have close fraternal ties, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture. Pakistan accords high importance to these relations and is resolved to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation in diverse fields,” it stated, adding that the relationship is reinforced by similarity of views on a range of regional and global issues.

The visit of Iraqi foreign minister comes in the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides in the past few months, which signify the importance accorded by the two countries to augmenting the bilateral relationship. Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Iraq in May 2021. Further high-level exchanges are envisaged in the coming months, it added.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein is expected to add further momentum to the positive trajectory of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq,” it added.

