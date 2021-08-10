KP CM takes notice of constructions in forest area

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice illegal construction activities being carried out in Makhniyal forests area in District Haripur and purchase/sale of forests land for commercial purposes and directed the concerned authorities for imposition of ban on all types of construction activities in the area with immediate effect.

He has further directed the quarters concerned to impose section 144 to this effect and ensure its strict implementation further directing them to take strict action under section 188 of Pakistan Panel Code against those who violate section 144. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to devise a strategy to ensure preservation of Makhniyal Forest acres.

Besides, Acting Chief Secretary Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, concerned Administrative Secretaries, Commissioner Hazara, Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Director General Galyat Development Authority and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the high ups of Local Government Department to initiate strict action against the concerned Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) of Haripur for the issuance of illegal NOCs for the construction of commercial buildings in the Guzara forests of Makhniyal and refer the case to anti-corruption establishment for investigation. He further directed suspension of concerned chief conservator and immediate transfer of other concerned staff for negligence towards their duties.

The meeting decided to carryout proper classification/zoning/demarcation of Makhniyal forests and directed the Galiyat Development Authority to complete the classification/zoning/demarcation process within three months period. It was also decided to constitute a commission comprising the senior officials of Forests Department, Revenue and Galiyat Development Authority for the demarcation/classification of Makhniyal Forests.

The meeting further decided to impose ban on mutations and registries of lands in Makhniyal Forest areas until the completion of classification/demarcation of those forests. In view of the potential threats to Forests and Environment in the areas it was also decided to cancel all the leases of mining in Makhniyal and Khanpur.

The chief minister directed concerned district administration, police officials and other concerned authorities to keep close eyes on illegal construction activities in Makhniyal and submit report regarding steps being taken to stop those activities on daily basis.

Mahmood Khan termed the preservation of forests as one of the top priorities of his government and said that there will be no compromise on the preservation of forests in the province. He directed the quarters concerned to take indiscriminate action against those involved in sale and purchase of forests land in Makhniyal and not to spare anyone whosoever he may be.

