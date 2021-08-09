Prices of essential items sharply increase

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily use kitchen items, including sugar, cooking oil/ghee, vegetables, flour, fruits, pulses and others have risen up exorbitantly in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here in the retail market on Sunday.

The survey witnessed that sugar price has increased at Rs 110-112 per kilogramme against the price of Rs105 per kilogramme in the previous week.

From Rs10-15 per kilogramme/litre in the prices of ghee/cooking oil of different brands was noticed in the local market, according to the survey.

A 20 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 1000, 1080 and Rs 1150 while fine flour (maida) was available at Rs70-75 and Rs80 per kilogramme in the local market.

Fresh milk was available at Rs140-150 per litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs150 in the local market as milk sellers were openly defying the official rates, the survey noted.

Upward trends in the prices of vegetables are also witnessed in the retail market, as Rs10-20 per kilogramme registered in different veggies in the local market. Ginger is being sold at Rs450 per kilogramme against the price of Rs420 per kilogramme, garlic was available within range of Rs200-250 per kilogramme.

It was noticed that one kilogramme onion is being sold at Rs50-60 per kilogramme against the price of Rs40 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs50-60 against the price of Rs40 per kilogramme, green chilli was available at Rs 150-160 per kg, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme against the price of Rs110 per kg, cucumber at Rs50-60 per kilogramme against the price of Rs40 per kg.

According to the survey, peas are being sold at Rs 250-300 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs120 per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs120 per kilogramme, ladyfinger at Rs90 per kg, kado at Rs80 per kilogramme, tori at Rs80 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs 100-110, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme, new seasonal red-potato at Rs80-90 and other potatoes available within range of Rs50-60 per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs120 per kilogramme.

It was witnessed that the price of live chicken/meat has decreased at Rs141 per kilogramme from Rs151 per kilogramme in the local market.

However, the price of beef has been increased at Rs600 per kilogramme which was selling at Rs500-520 per kilogramme, despite the fact that the official price of meat was fixed at Rs350 per kilogramme.

The survey noted the prices of fruits, which had remained sky-rocketed in the previous week, have decreased in the local market.

Golden apples are being sold at Rs 100-120 per kilogramme against the price of Rs150-160 per kilogramme in the previous week, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that apricot is being sold at Rs250 per kilogramme, bananas available at Rs 80-100, guava was being sold at Rs150 per kilogramme, peach at Rs100 per kilogramme, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200 per kilogramme, melon at Rs50 per kilogramme, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kilogramme.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while tota rice was being sold at Rs80-90 per kilogramme.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs 200-220 per kilogramme, white lobia at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white-channa available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme.

