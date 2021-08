Former law minister Wasi Zafar passes away

LAHORE: Former federal law minister and leader of PML-Q Wasi Zafar passes away on Saturday in Jaranwala of district Faisalabad. He was 72. His funeral prayer will be offered in his native village today at 11am.

Wasi Zafar remained minister for law and privatization in the government of former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf. He was the law minister when a reference of misconduct was sent to Supreme Judicial Council against then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

