PSDP projects: No PC-1 to be accepted after March 31, 2022

Zaheer Abbasi 07 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives not to accept any PC-1 of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects after March 31, 2022.

This was disclosed by the secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh, during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

The secretary stated that the rationale behind the decision was, some projects are included in the last minute and the ministry does not have time for analysing them before making their PC-1.

So, after March 31, 2022, no PC-1 would be accepted and suggested the members of the committee to make their recommendation about the projects well before time, he added.

He further stated that from July 1, 2021, the PC-1 would be submitted online, and the first Central Departmental Working Party (CDWP) meeting of the ongoing fiscal year would be held on August 9.

Soon after the committee meeting began, Chairman of the Committee pointed out absence of the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar from the committee and decided to convey concerns of the members to the minister in writing.

Rs900bn PSDP allocation: 70pc funds to be spent on ongoing projects

Mandviwalla observed that so far, the minister has not attended any meeting of the Senate Standing Committee of Planning, whereas Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and the Adviser on Commerce have attended the meetings of the standing committees of their ministries.

The chairman of the committee stated that the committee also requested Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the committee – to convey feelings of the members to the minister.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo wanted to know what was the reason to create the CPEC Authority in the present of the Planning Commission, and stated that it was an additional burden on the national exchequer.

The secretary Planning Ministry stated that a significance progress has been made on CPEC projects after the establishment of the authority.

The committee also constituted a sub-committee on Mohmand Dam land dispute under the convenership of Senator Hidayatullah with the directives to look into the matter and hold meeting with the victims after the issue was pointed out by Senator Behramand Tangi.

The meeting was also attended by some victims of Mohmand Dam.

Mohmand Dam is being built on the lands of Atamand Khel nation.

Senator Tangi said that the DC has fixed a very low rate of the land, which was not acceptable to the affectees.

He added that victims of Atamand Khel were enraged over their concerns not being heard. The locals are not being given due price of the land and jobs are also being denied to them.

However, Deputy Commissioner disagreed that the administration did not held any meeting with the affectees and maintained that negotiations are still going on with them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

