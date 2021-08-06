Markets
NY cocoa neutral in $2,386-$2,418 range
- The bias could be towards the upside, as the wave C looks incomplete
06 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa looks neutral in a range of $2,386-$2,418 per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.
A break above $2,418 could lead to a gain into $2,445-$2,471 range, while a break below $2,386 could open the way towards the zone of $2,333-$2,366.
The bias could be towards the upside, as the wave C looks incomplete. It could travel into a wide range from $2,471-$2,556.
NY cocoa dips to 8-month low, sugar falls
Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Covid-19: ADB approves $500 million loan for vaccine procurement
NY cocoa neutral in $2,386-$2,418 range
Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection
Bezos vs Ambani: Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal
Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag
Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin
Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports
Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum
Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th
PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’
PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end
Read more stories
Comments