NY cocoa neutral in $2,386-$2,418 range

  • The bias could be towards the upside, as the wave C looks incomplete
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa looks neutral in a range of $2,386-$2,418 per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $2,418 could lead to a gain into $2,445-$2,471 range, while a break below $2,386 could open the way towards the zone of $2,333-$2,366.

The bias could be towards the upside, as the wave C looks incomplete. It could travel into a wide range from $2,471-$2,556.

NY cocoa dips to 8-month low, sugar falls

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Coffee Cocoa

