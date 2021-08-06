NY cocoa neutral in $2,386-$2,418 range

SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa looks neutral in a range of $2,386-$2,418 per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $2,418 could lead to a gain into $2,445-$2,471 range, while a break below $2,386 could open the way towards the zone of $2,333-$2,366.

The bias could be towards the upside, as the wave C looks incomplete. It could travel into a wide range from $2,471-$2,556.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

