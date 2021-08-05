ANL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.44%)
ByteDance to lay off staff, close businesses over China tutoring clampdown

  • ByteDance will also shut down its curriculum-focused preschool and k12 tutoring businesses in China to be compliant with the regulations
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

BEIJING: TikTok owner ByteDance told employees on Thursday that it planned to lay off teachers, sales and advertising employees in its education business after China imposed sweeping regulations on the private tutoring sector, two sources said.

ByteDance will also shut down its curriculum-focused preschool and k12 tutoring businesses in China to be compliant with the regulations, according to one of the sources and a third source. ByteDance did not offer immediate comment.

