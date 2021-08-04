Coffee company JDE Peet's reports mixed H1 numbers, repeats FY targets

AMSTERDAM: Coffee company JDE Peet's reported on Wednesday better-than-expected revenues and operating profit for the first half of 2021, amid a halting recovery as the coronavirus pandemic eased in some areas.

Revenues were 3.25 billion euros, up from 3.24 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was 636 million euros, down from 642 million, which the company said was due in part to unfavorable exchange rates.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had seen revenues at 3.28 billion euros and EBIT at 610 million euros.

The company repeated a March forecast for organic sales growth of 3% to 5% for the full year and a "single-digit" increase in adjusted EBIT.