ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday regretted a certain section of media for misquoting and twisting the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.
FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in response to media queries on the foreign minister’s comments regarding IS (Daesh) and Talibans said, “His remarks cannot be in anyway be misconstrued as advocacy for a particular side in the Afghan conflict”. “In fact, the Foreign Minister clearly spoke about consensus among the international community, the regional players and the Afghans themselves against the menace of terrorism,” the FO spokesperson said.
Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry
FO regrets reports misquoting FM’s remarks on Taliban, IS
Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn
Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy
Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help
Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike
OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains
PIA-Sukuk-I declared security for maintenance of SLR
July CPI inflation jumps 8.4pc YoY
Death toll from floods in China rises to 302
Power projects under CPEC: PD asked to resolve issues
Read more stories
Comments