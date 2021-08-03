FO regrets reports misquoting FM’s remarks on Taliban, IS

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday regretted a certain section of media for misquoting and twisting the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in response to media queries on the foreign minister’s comments regarding IS (Daesh) and Talibans said, “His remarks cannot be in anyway be misconstrued as advocacy for a particular side in the Afghan conflict”. “In fact, the Foreign Minister clearly spoke about consensus among the international community, the regional players and the Afghans themselves against the menace of terrorism,” the FO spokesperson said.