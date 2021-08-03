Court extends bail of Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday extended bail of leader of opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, till August 16 in money laundering and sugar mills case.

Earlier, counsel of Shehbaz Sharif contended before the court that his client has to attend the assembly session and prayed the court to adjourn the case and extend his bail. In the courtroom, Shehbaz also told his counsel that he had to leave for Islamabad for assembly session.

The court however asked the lawyer to submit an application in his regard and adjourned the case till next date of hearing. Dozens of party workers were present outside the court to express their solidarity with their party leaders.

