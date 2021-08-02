Prices of essential kitchen items increase manifold

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour, fruits, pulses and others have increased manifold in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Traders and shopkeepers have attributed the prices to have surged up owing to continuous increase in prices of petroleum products. Price of sugar has increased at Rs110/- per kg against the price of Rs105/- per kg in the previous week in the retail market. It noted that from Rs20-30 per kg/litre increase was witnessed in prices of different brand cooking oil/ghee, as available from Rs 200-250/- up to Rs 300-350/- per litre/kg in the local market.

According to the survey, live chicken is being sold at Rs151 per kg in the local market. However, the price of cow meat has been increased at Rs600/- per kg which was selling at Rs500-520 per kg before the Eidul Azha, despite the fact that the official price of meat was fixed at Rs350/- per kg.

Likewise, it was witnessed that milk sellers have increased Rs5 to 10/- per litre price of fresh milk and Rs5/ and Rs10/- per kg yogurt during the three days of Eid holidays.

Prices of veggies and important kitchen items are completely reaching out to the common man. For instance, the survey revealed that ginger is being sold at Rs 400-450/- per kg, while garlic was available at Rs 200-250/- per kg in the retail market. Similarly, tomatoes are being sold at Rs50-60/- per kg, while onion was available at Rs50/- per kg. Lemon is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg, Green chili is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, according to the survey.

Peas are being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, capsicum at Rs120/- per kg, arvi at Rs120/- per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs90/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, red colored new seasonal potato at Rs90-100/- per kg, other at Rs50-70/- per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg, kado at Rs80/- per kg, tori at Rs70/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs80/- per kg.

According to survey, fresh milk was sold at Rs150 per litre against the previous rate of Rs130-140/- per litre, while yogurt is being sold at Rs 120-130/- and Rs150/- per kg against the official fixed price of Rs90/- per litre and Rs100/- per kg respectively.

The survey noted the prices of fruits, which had remained sky-rocketed during the three days of Eid, have decreased in the local market. Golden colored apples are being sold at Rs 100-120/- per kg against the price of Rs150-160/- per kg in the previous week, the survey said. Similarly, it added that apricot is being sold at Rs250/- per kg, bananas available at Rs 80-100/-dozen, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kg, peach at Rs100/- per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/-per kg, melon at Rs50/-per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. Grain flour (baisen) was available at Rs120/- per kg.

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs80-90/- per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kg, white lobia at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021