ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore sags on gloomy China demand outlook

Reuters 01 Aug 2021

MANILA: Asia’s iron ore futures tumbled on Friday, collapsing under the weight of China’s resolve to reduce steel output in line with its de-carbonisation drive, and slowing domestic demand for the construction and manufacturing material.

Supply concerns, however, pushed stainless steel higher to mark its biggest monthly gain on the Shanghai Futures Exchange since trading of contracts began in 2019.

Iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange closed daytime trading 8.1percent lower at 1,027 yuan ($158.95) a tonne, with its monthly loss of nearly 8percent the steepest since February 2020.

The steelmaking ingredient slumped 7.7percent to $175.95 a tonne on the Singapore Exchange by 0715 GMT.

Spot iron ore traded below $200 a tonne on Thursday for the first time since May 28, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

“Prices fell as iron ore demand weakens in the face of policy to reduce China’s steel output as a means to cut emissions,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

China has asked mills to limit this year’s output to no more than the 2020 volume, after first-half production grew nearly 12percent compared with a year earlier.

China’s steel output curbs fuelled speculations that Beijing could be trying to shoot two birds with one stone, as the policy could also help reduce its dependence on Australian iron ore.

Dhar described it as a “very challenging” goal for the world’s top steel producer, which depends on Australia for more than 60percent of its iron ore imports.

Ties between the two countries have worsened after Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, irking China which imposed trade measures that hit Australian goods including coal.

Shanghai rebar rose 1percent, while both hot rolled coil and stainless steel climbed 3.1percent. Dalian coking coal jumped 4.4percent, but coke slipped 0.1percent.

Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore Vivek Dhar China’s steel output

Iron ore sags on gloomy China demand outlook

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.