ICE canola futures drop for third day

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures slipped on Thursday for the third straight session, as buyers stayed on the sidelines with prices high, and due to a lack of bullish news.

Buyers and sellers are “playing chicken,” a trader said, adding that Canadian farmers are reluctant to sell remaining crop from last year. November canola lost $4.60 to $878.40 per tonne.

November-January canola spread traded 1,269 times.

US soybean futures and soyoil futures rose, along with Euronext November rapeseed futures and Malaysian October palm oil futures.