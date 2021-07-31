Markets
ICE canola futures drop for third day
31 Jul 2021
WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures slipped on Thursday for the third straight session, as buyers stayed on the sidelines with prices high, and due to a lack of bullish news.
Buyers and sellers are “playing chicken,” a trader said, adding that Canadian farmers are reluctant to sell remaining crop from last year. November canola lost $4.60 to $878.40 per tonne.
November-January canola spread traded 1,269 times.
US soybean futures and soyoil futures rose, along with Euronext November rapeseed futures and Malaysian October palm oil futures.
Comments are closed on this story.