ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Palm oil set to revisit May 12 high of 4,525 ringgit

  • Due to this strong move, waves on the uptrend have been relabelled
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil is poised to revisit its May 12 high of 4,525 ringgit per tonne, as the uptrend from 3,375 ringgit may have resumed.

The resumption was suggested by the surge on Thursday. The surge was so strong that it almost reversed the drop from the Tuesday high of 4,480 ringgit.

Due to this strong move, waves on the uptrend have been relabelled.

The contract might be riding on a wave 5 which is capable of travelling into 4,606-4,676 ringgit, as pointed by a rising trendline.

Palm edges up as rival oils gain, exports strengthen

Support is at 4,379 ringgit, a break below could signal an extension of the wave 4 towards a range of 4,266 ringgit to 4,336 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract seems to be riding on a big wave (C) from the 2008 low of 1,331 ringgit, which has an ultimate target of 5,124 ringgit.

The short-lived pullback towards 4,229 ringgit indicates a prevailing bullish sentiment, which could help push the price into a range of 4,608 ringgit to 4,858 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

