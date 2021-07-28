Markets
China sets yuan midpoint at weakest in over 3 months
- Wednesday's official guidance largely matched market forecasts, and it was 5 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.4934
28 Jul 2021
SHANGHAI: China's central bank on Wednesday dragged its official yuan midpoint to the weakest level in more than three months to reflect broad weakness in the spot market a day earlier following a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4929 yuan per US dollar prior to market open, 195 pips or 0.3%, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4734. It was the weakest since April 23.
China's short-term money rates surge despite huge PBOC cash injection
Wednesday's official guidance largely matched market forecasts, and it was 5 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.4934.
US has really messed it up in Afghanistan: PM Imran
China sets yuan midpoint at weakest in over 3 months
Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan
Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form
Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%
Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism
Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance
Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision
Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised
Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike
KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt
ECC to consider Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 today
Read more stories
Comments