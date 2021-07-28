ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
China sets yuan midpoint at weakest in over 3 months

  • Wednesday's official guidance largely matched market forecasts, and it was 5 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.4934
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China's central bank on Wednesday dragged its official yuan midpoint to the weakest level in more than three months to reflect broad weakness in the spot market a day earlier following a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4929 yuan per US dollar prior to market open, 195 pips or 0.3%, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4734. It was the weakest since April 23.

China's short-term money rates surge despite huge PBOC cash injection

Wednesday's official guidance largely matched market forecasts, and it was 5 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.4934.

