FO terms US report on judicial system ‘rubbish’

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rubbished, on Tuesday, the report “2021 Investment Climate Statements: Pakistan” released by the US Department of State, terming it factually incorrect and misleading.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Office spokesman, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that “we take strong exception to the gratuitous and unwarranted comments made in the report on Pakistan’s judicial system”.

He said the judiciary in Pakistan was independent and the courts are functioning in accordance with the constitution and laws of the country. “The allegations to the contrary are firmly denied as factually incorrect and misleading,” he maintained.

Investment Climate report: FO says section on judiciary ‘incorrect and misleading’

Chaudhri said that as a vibrant democracy, the government of Pakistan firmly believed in the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the state. Chaudhri said there was no question of any coercion or pressure on Pakistan’s judiciary, adding the baseless assertions made in the report were contradicted by innumerable decisions by Pakistani courts at all levels that meet the highest standards of judicial independence.

While the statement acknowledged the progress made and reforms undertaken by Pakistan in improving its business and investment climate, he added, despite extremely difficult circumstances due to the pandemic, it speculated on alleged shortcomings in Pakistan’s regulatory framework and bases its conclusions on unverifiable sources.

He said that mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, and investment with the international community including the US was one of the key priorities of the government of Pakistan. “We will continue to take steps to optimally realize Pakistan’s geo-economic potential,” he added.

