ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
ASC 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.18%)
BYCO 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
FCCL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
FNEL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
GGGL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1%)
GGL 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.64%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
KAPCO 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
NETSOL 167.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
PACE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PRL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.13%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TRG 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.27%)
UNITY 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.69%)
WTL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 19.32 (0.37%)
BR30 26,702 Decreased By ▼ -9.26 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,822 Increased By ▲ 149.25 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,164 Increased By ▲ 57.36 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Jul 27, 2021
CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.53-1/4

  • The current correction may be shallow, limited to $5.47-3/4
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn December futures may retest a resistance at $5.53-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.57-1/4 to $5.67-1/2 range.

The resistance is strengthened by another one established by a falling trendline.

The current correction may be shallow, limited to $5.47-3/4.

A deeper drop to $5.41-3/4, however, could signal the continuation of the downtrend from the July 2 high of $5.73.

CBOT corn may test support at $5.35

Corn is riding on a wave (c), which is expected to travel into $5.57-1/4 to $5.73 range. In addition to a set of projection levels, the move is controlled by a set of retracements on the fall from $6.28-1/4 to $5.07 as well.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a resistance at $5.43. It may test the next resistance at $5.59-1/4. A break below $5.43 may open the way towards $5.23.

A wedge may turn out to be a top pattern, as its lower trendline has been repeatedly tested.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.



