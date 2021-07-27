ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.65%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PACE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.87%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.82%)
TELE 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
TRG 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
UNITY 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
WTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,200 Increased By ▲ 24.01 (0.46%)
BR30 26,798 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (0.33%)
KSE100 47,866 Increased By ▲ 193.61 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,179 Increased By ▲ 72.29 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Amazon eyes cryptocurrency but not poised for Bitcoin

  • We remain focused on what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon
AFP 27 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Amazon on Monday denied a report that the e-commerce giant planned to begin accepting Bitcoin payments by the end of this year, but acknowledged an interest in cryptocurrency.

City AM cited as unnamed insider as saying Amazon would start taking cryptocurrency, citing a recent job posting by the company for someone with digital currency and blockchain skills.

Contacted by AFP, an Amazon spokesperson said information in the story was "fabricated," but that the company does have its eyes on the cryptocurrency sector.

"Not withstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true," the spokesperson said.

Amazon to Invest $2.8 billion to set its 2nd Data Center Region in India

"We remain focused on what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon."

Cryptocurrency values climbed on speculation that it might be accepted for Amazon purchases.

"We're inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like at Amazon," the spokesperson said.

"We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible."

After dipping from early May to mid-July, Bitcoin briefly rose above $40,000 on Monday before losing ground. It was trading at $37,209 about 2300 GMT on Monday.

The cryptocurrency sector is known as a bit of a roller coaster ride for investors, and is being watched warily by authorities and regulators concerned about its lack of transparency.

Backlash by governments caused Facebook to scale back plans unveiled in 2019 for a global cryptocurrency called "Libra."

The project, entrusted to an independent association, has shifted to fielding "Diem" stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency whose value is based on select real-world currencies.

Amazon handles hundreds of billions of dollars in transactions annually, making it a huge marketplace for cryptocurrency to make a debut as legal tender.

bitcoin cryptocurrencies Amazon Bitcoins Diem

Amazon eyes cryptocurrency but not poised for Bitcoin

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters