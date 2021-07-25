ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

APP 25 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected baseless and irresponsible remarks made by Indian State Minister for External Affairs in the Indian Parliament regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, situation in Afghanistan and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India's illegal occupation and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said while responding to media queries.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir remained an internationally recognized dispute, pending resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that India had no locus standi whatsoever on the CPEC, which was a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"It promises socio-economic uplift and regional connectivity. No amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the significance of CPEC for peace, development and prosperity of the region," he added.

As for Afghanistan, the Spokesperson said, "Rather than expressing fake concern for the country, India would be well-advised to stop peddling the delusional contiguous neighbour fiction; to remind itself that its role as a "spoiler" in Afghanistan is well-established; and to focus on course correction."

