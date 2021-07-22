ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends losses on weak soy prices, export data

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market
Reuters 22 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday for a second straight session, tracking weakness in rival soyoil ahead of the country's export tax announcement, with weaker exports this month so far further weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 63 ringgit, or 1.52%, to 4,086 ringgit ($967.22) a tonne by the midday break.

The market is awaiting Malaysia to announce its crude palm oil export tax for August, with hopes that the world's second-largest exporter will lower its reference price, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"More selling is expected as soybean complex is showing more weakness."

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-20 fell 9.6% to 869,542 tonnes compared with the same period in June as shipments to India and China declined, according to data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance on Wednesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.5%, while its palm oil contract eased 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1%.

Palm falls on weakness in rival oils

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell after an unexpected rise in US crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,164 ringgit and rise to 4,260 ringgit per tonne, as it is yet to fulfil this target, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Oil prices soyoil Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange Oil Palm

Palm extends losses on weak soy prices, export data

Pakistanis celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Covid shadow

IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%: Georgieva

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

No direct impact on sales from Ronaldo snub: Coca-Cola

Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin

Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022

Apple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters