600 wardens to be deployed: CTP finalizes traffic plan for Eidul Azha

APP 21 Jul 2021

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha under which over 600 Wardens and Traffic officers would be deployed in main city areas and Murree aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

According to CTP spokesman, the CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi has finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic Wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

He urged the citizens particularly the parents to play role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents. All the traffic officers and Wardens have also been directed to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could take place, he added.

He told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users adding, in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements had been made. He told that parking of vehicles near Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places would not be allowed during Eid prayers.

Under the plan, traffic police officers had been directed to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law has also been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates.

Traffic Wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief, he said and informed that CTP had also made special arrangements for Murree.

The spokesman said that the CTP had launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers particularly those who were going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the near and dear ones. The transporters have been warned to avoid overcharging; otherwise, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people could lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272839, he added.

Eid ul Azha City Traffic Police Eid prayers Rawalpindi Traffic Police

