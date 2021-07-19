LME copper neutral in $9,265-$9,674 range

SINGAPORE: LME copper looks neutral in a range of $9,265-$9,674 per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Wave pattern indicates the progress of a wave (5), which may travel towards $10,747.50, however, the consolidation within the neutral range takes such a long time that the bias looks towards the downside.

A break above $9,674 could lead to a gain into a range of $9,879-$10,084, while a break below $9,265 could open the way towards $9,011.

Copper report is published weekly on Monday.

