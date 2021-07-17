ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Malaysian palm oil clocks 6pc weekly rise

Reuters 17 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Friday, logging a fourth straight weekly rise on higher exports in the first half of July and expectations of a sluggish rise in production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 20 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 4,131 ringgit ($981.93) a tonne.

Palm rose 6.1% this week, its longest weekly winning streak since early January.

“Palm oil could sustain at good prices for a while, on concerns about production in top growers, improving exports to major buyers and stronger prices of major competing vegetable oils,” a Singapore-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-15 rose 3.8% to 682,426 tonnes from June 1-15, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday.

The contract’s previous highs of 4,152 ringgit and 4,162 ringgit, hit during the last two months, are the major psychological resistance to break for the contract to climb higher, the trader said. Investors are now awaiting production figures to determine the price trend, but there are expectations of July output to be below potential despite the peak production season due to a labour shortage.

Dry weather in the United States and Canada is also curbing soyabean and canola yields.

Dalian’s most-active soyaoil contract rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.8%. Soyaoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

