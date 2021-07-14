ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
ASC 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
BOP 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
FNEL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGGL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.79%)
GGL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.56%)
JSCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-3.4%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
PAEL 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.48%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
PTC 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.79%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.75%)
SNGP 48.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
TELE 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
TRG 166.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.91%)
UNITY 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,163 Decreased By ▼ -11.75 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,601 Decreased By ▼ -169.77 (-0.63%)
KSE100 47,457 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,063 Decreased By ▼ -15.06 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Sterling climbs after UK inflation hits highest in almost three years

  • Pound gains 0.3% vs. dollar, 0.1% vs. euro.
  • UK inflation rises higher than expected.
  • Analysts see limited impact on pound.
Reuters 14 Jul 2021

LONDON: Sterling climbed against the dollar on Wednesday as UK inflation rose more than expected to its highest in almost three years, putting the focus of the Bank of England's plan to keep its huge stimulus programme in place.

Inflation jumped in June further above the BoE's 2% target to hit 2.5%, its highest since August 2018. Higher prices for food, fuel and used cars as the economy bounced back from its lockdown slump were among the drivers.

In response, the pound gained as much as 0.3% to $1.38515, clawing back some of the ground lost on Tuesday when it fell 0.5% - its biggest one-day drop in almost a month - after the highest US inflation in 13 years sent the greenback surging.

By 0726 GMT, the pound was up 0.2% at $1.3843. Against the euro, sterling gained 0.2% to 85.13 pence.

The BoE has said inflation will peak above 3% before falling back. Market analysts said a temporary spike in inflation would likely not lead to immediate tightening of policy, with the higher reading on Wednesday having limited impact on the pound.

"The currently high inflation should not necessarily point to imminent BoE tightening as CPI pressures are to calm down in 2022," ING analysts wrote in a note.

"This means a limited positive spillover into GBP today."

Sterling climbs after UK inflation hits highest in almost three years

