ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Chief Minister, Sindh

13 Jul 2021

TEXT: The province of Sindh is pleased to commemorate the World Population Day on July 11, 2021. Despite the current times of COVID-19 crisis, our perseverance and keenness towards uplifting the community by safeguarding rights of women and girls remains unhampered.

World Population Day is a yearly United Nations (UN) event, observed annually on July 11, with an aim to create and raise awareness about the national and international population issues. The event was initiated by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. As per the resolution of December 1990, the UN General Assembly unanimously took a decision to continue the observance of the World Population Day to address population issues, raise awareness, and support women and girls identify their basic rights. In 1990, The Day was first marked in more than 90 countries.

The Government of Sindh is committed to providing the basic human right to individual for having access to safe and free family planning services. We need to understand and acknowledge the fact that family planning doesn’t only help in achieving gender equality and women empowerment, but also plays a vital role in addressing the issue of poverty and basic human rights. I’m contented to say that Sindh is at the forefront to fulfill its international and national commitments to meet the FP2030 targets.

Sindh has been dealing with the consistent growth of population mainly due to national growth and migration. This rapid expansion of the population is impacting the socioeconomic development of the province in specific and country at large. Considering these the Government of Sindh is also focusing on peri-urban areas, where population grows unchecked.

After devolution, Sindh was the first province to draft a roadmap for Pakistan's FP2020, as pledged at the London Summit in 2012. In this regard, initially FP2020 working group was established and later a Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) based on national and international success stories was developed and launched in 2015.

Moving forward in 2016, Sindh was the first province to take the initiative of formulating a population policy. This demonstrates the resolve and dedication of the Government of Sindh to safeguard the rights of women and girls.

Sindh has taken the lead in enacting major legislation for women’s and girls' rights, that includes the Reproductive Health Rights Act of 2019, the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 2013 and the Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Act, 2013.

The top priority of the Government of Sindh is to curb the alarming growth of Population. In this regard, Sindh Population Task Force meetings are held regularly and functional integration between departments is ensured. Sindh also maintains a contraceptive commodity security.

Today, as we commemorate World Population Day, I can confidently state that my government is committed to protect the health rights of Sindh’s population. The “Sindh Family Planning and Reproductive Guidelines for COVID-19" is an illustration of our commitment to address the root cause of population issues.

I pledge my unwavering support for Population Welfare Department, Sindh. The Sindh Government will provide political, administrative, and financial assistance to PWDS to empower them to work towards achieving the set goals and objectives of addressing reproductive health issues, and safeguarding rights of women and girls of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Population Day

World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Chief Minister, Sindh

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.