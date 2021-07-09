ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Palm oil may fall into 3,602-3,691 ringgit range

  • Following the deep fall, the break above a descending trendline is considered to be false. All these bearish signals point south
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 3,757 ringgit and fall into a range of 3,602 ringgit to 3,691 ringgit per tonne, as an uptrend from 3,251 ringgit could have reversed.

The deep fall from the July 6 high of 3,978 ringgit strongly suggests the reversal. A common gap forming on July 1 is expected to be filled as well.

Following the deep fall, the break above a descending trendline is considered to be false. All these bearish signals point south.

Resistance is at 3,853 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,931-4,009 ringgit range. The bearish view has to be temporarily aborted then.

On the daily chart, the pullback towards a rising trendline has completed.

Palm oil may test resistance at 3,931 ringgit

The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit may have resumed towards 3,537 ringgit.

A break above 3,915 ringgit may lead to a gain to 4,147 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

