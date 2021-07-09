Govt decides to revamp Pakistan Post’s financial services

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to revamp Pakistan Post’s financial services, re-engineer and re-visit its processes and procedures to make it FATF compliant.

This was revealed by Ministry of Communications official while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Ibadullah Khan.

The secretary Ministry of Communications briefed the Committee about the implementation status of previous recommendations of the Committee.

In his presentation on performance of the Pakistan Post from 2017 to 2020, he informed that during the financial year 2018-19 the revenue was Rs14.76 billion, which increased to Rs15.97 billion in 2019-2020, while expenditure for the same period increased from Rs23.90 billion to Rs26.35 billion.

The deficit for 2018-19 was Rs9.135 billion, which increased to Rs10.37 in 2019-20.

The Committee was also briefed about working strength, employees retired and vacant posts from 2018 to 2020.

The secretary informed that to make Pakistan Post FATF compliant, the Ministry is planning to revamp Pakistan Post’s financial services, re-engineer and re-visit its processes and procedures.

The Committee directed the ministry to share its restructuring plan of Pakistan Post after its finalisation, with the Committee.

Abill titled, “The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill)” was considered and after detailed discussion, the Committee recommended that the bill may be passed by the National Assembly.

Abill titled, “The Pakistan Postal Services (Amendment) Bill, 2019” moved by Amjad Ali Khan, MNA was presented and the Committee decided to defer the bill till its next meeting.

The Committee discussed construction of an interchange at Chota Lahore on M-1.

The proposed interchange is located about seven kilometres from the Swabi Interchange and 13 km away from Col Sher Khan interchange.

The Committee recommended that the interchange at Chota Lahore on M-1 may be constructed to serve public, farmers and tobacco, marble and other local industry of the area by providing direct access to M-1.

In its briefing on Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway, the member NHA Sindh informed that in the light of feasibility study and revised PC-1 the request for proposal (RFP) has been submitted for approval and after approval, the project will be advertised.

Moreover, an amount of Rs14.6 billion has been advanced on account of land acquisition of Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway and expected date of work on site is 30th May 2022.

The member updated the Committee regarding construction of road between Sehwan Sharif and Jamshoro, he informed that this road consists of three packages i.e. Jamshoro-Petaro, Petaro-Khanote, and Khanote-Manjhand.

The package IC, Khanote-Manjand is sub judice due to which the work on the section is suspended.

The NHA informed that new motorways whose contracts were awarded during 2018 to 2021 include construction of two sections of Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar of M-8 comprising package IA (73.5 km) and package IB (72.5 km).

Moreover, the award on construction of Sialkot (Samrial)–Kharian motorway (69 km), on BoT Basis is under process.

The Member Sindh NHA briefed the Committee on Shahdad Kot bypass and Khuzdar road.

He informed that this road is not in current PSDP and its feasibility is under process.

The Committee recommended that the ShahdadKot bypass and completion of ShahdadKot to Khuzdar road may be included in the next PSDP.

Members/mover/MNAs Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Saleh Muhammad, Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, Imran Khattak, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Ramesh Lal, and the senior officers from the Ministry of Communications, the National Highways Authority, Motorways Police, Ministry of Law and Justice, and Pakistan Post, attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021