ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Copper slips as Fed maintains taper timeline

  • Benchmark three-month copper on LME was down 1.6% at $9,303 by 1100 GMT.
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

LONDON: Copper prices dipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve confirmed plans to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

The Fed's plans, which would reduce liquidity in the market, has helped to drag back copper prices from the $10,747.50 a tonne record high touched in May.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.6% at $9,303 by 1100 GMT.

The Fed's switch to a more hawkish stance was signalled at the its June policy meeting, pushing the dollar higher and making assets priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Copper slips from three-week high as dollar strengthens

"The (Fed's minutes) saw a continuation of the sell-off that started June 16 when the Fed surprisingly sent hawkish signals by bringing forward rate hike projections," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"Over the last two weeks the macro market is seeing a capitulation of reflation trade ... that is giving a lot of pressure to metals, especially copper."

China raised expectations that it could ease monetary policy to support its economy, which Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said was interpreted by the market as sign of weakness in the world's top metals consumer.

INVENTORIES: Total stocks in LME-registered warehouses are at their highest in more than a year at 212,575 tonnes.

The LME cash contract is at a $33 a tonne discount to the three-month price, pointing to plentiful supply.

ALUMINIUM: Plans by Russia to impose taxes on exports of aluminium, widely used in transport and packaging, have fuelled a surge in spot market costs for consumers in Europe and the United States.

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium fell 1.9% to $2,453 a tonne, zinc dropped 1.9% to $2,927, lead shed 1% to $2,268, tin was down 0.4% at $31,580 and nickel gave up 0.4% to $18,230.

Copper

Copper slips as Fed maintains taper timeline

