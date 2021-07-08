ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.53%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FNEL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.92%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.45%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
KEL 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.88%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.31%)
PAEL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 169.10 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.18%)
UNITY 43.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 45.41 (0.89%)
BR30 26,847 Increased By ▲ 324.44 (1.22%)
KSE100 47,592 Increased By ▲ 343.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 171.71 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Saudi Arabia issues buy tender for about 360,000 tonnes wheat

  • The tender deadline is believed to be Friday July 9 and results are expected on Monday July 12, traders said
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

HAMBURG: Saudi Arabia's main wheat-buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), on Thursday issued an international tender to purchase about 360,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said.

The tender deadline is believed to be Friday July 9 and results are expected on Monday July 12, traders said.

Hard wheat with 12.5 percent protein content and soft wheat with 11% protein is sought in a series of 60,000 tonne consignments.

Euronext wheat and rapeseed slide

Of the hard wheat, one consignment of 60,000 tonnes is sought for arrival at the port of Jeddah over Oct. 10-20, 120,000 tonnes is sought for arrival in Yanbu between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30 while 120,000 tonnes is sought for arrival in Dammam between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30.

The soft wheat is sought in a single 60,000 tonne consignment for arrival in Jeddah between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30.

SAGO reserves the right to buy 10% more or less than the tender volumes, traders said.

In its last reported wheat tender on May 31, SAGO bought 562,000 tonnes.

