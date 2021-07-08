ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.42%)
GGL 48.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.47%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.56%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.55%)
NETSOL 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.76%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.24%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PTC 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.82%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.89 (1.13%)
BR30 26,909 Increased By ▲ 386.69 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,662 Increased By ▲ 413.75 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 202.69 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Palm oil still targets 3,602-3,691 ringgit range

  • The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit is considered intact. It may have resumed towards 3,251 ringgit
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil still targets a range of 3,602 ringgit to 3,691 ringgit per tonne, as a gap forming on July 1 is yet to be filled.

There was a false break above a falling trendline. The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit is considered intact. It may have resumed towards 3,251 ringgit.

Resistance is at 3,853 ringgit, a break above could lead to a gain into 3,931-4,009 ringgit range. The bearish view has to be temporarily aborted then.

Palm oil to bounce more to 4,132 ringgit

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at 3,915 ringgit, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

The failures confirms the rise from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit as a pullback towards an ascending trendline. The contract may drop towards 3,537 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

