Palm oil still targets 3,602-3,691 ringgit range

SINGAPORE: Palm oil still targets a range of 3,602 ringgit to 3,691 ringgit per tonne, as a gap forming on July 1 is yet to be filled.

There was a false break above a falling trendline. The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit is considered intact. It may have resumed towards 3,251 ringgit.

Resistance is at 3,853 ringgit, a break above could lead to a gain into 3,931-4,009 ringgit range. The bearish view has to be temporarily aborted then.

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at 3,915 ringgit, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

The failures confirms the rise from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit as a pullback towards an ascending trendline. The contract may drop towards 3,537 ringgit.

