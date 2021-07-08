ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
Amtrak to spend $7.3bn on US rail upgrade, with $3.4bn on Siemens trains

AFP 08 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Amtrak will invest $7.3 billion to upgrade US rail travel with more fuel-efficient trains and improved customer amenities, such as panoramic windows and touchless restroom controls, the company announced Wednesday.

The iconic US railroad, which receives considerable funding from the federal government and many US states, said it reached an agreement with Siemens Mobility to manufacture up to 83 trains.

“These new trains will reshape the future of rail travel by replacing our aging 40-to-50-year old fleet with state-of-the-art, American-made equipment,” said Amtrak Chief Executive Bill Flynn.

The plan includes options for as many as 130 additional Siemens trains, as well as investments for facility modifications and upgrades, said Amtrak. The new trains will operate across the Northeastern corridor, as well as various state-supported routes, including in North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.

In tandem with the announcement, Siemens announced an Amtrak contract for $3.4 billion to manufacture trains in Sacramento, California.

The new trains, the first of which will be delivered in 2024, will have wireless communications, as well as remote monitoring to enhance reliability, Siemens said.

