ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
UK financial regulators to push top firms on diversity

AFP 08 Jul 2021

LONDON: Britain’s financial regulators on Wednesday announced plans to press for more diversity within the country’s financial services sector as they admitted more progress was needed.

Representation targets, making senior leaders accountable for diversity in their companies and linking pay to diversity metrics are among the proposals in a discussion paper published by the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

The proposals stand to affect British banks, investment firms, credit unions, building societies and insurance companies regulated by the BoE, FCA and PRA.

PRA chief executive Sam Woods acknowledged that “more needs to be done” and said the paper aimed to “start a new conversation” with firms on improving diversity in gender, ethnicity and socio-economic background.

Britain’s biggest companies have already faced calls to augment the diversity of their staff, particularly following last year’s worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

A government-commissioned report on racial disparities found in March that business owners from minority ethnic backgrounds were disproportionately declined for lending.

The regulators believe more diversity will improve governance, decision-making, risk management, innovation, products and services within the financial services industry and avert the unthinking acceptance of working methods.

“Groupthink and overconfidence are often at the root of financial crises,” said Jon Cunliffe, the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability.

“Enabling a diversity of thought and allowing for an array of perspectives to coexist supports a safe, resilient and effective financial system.”

