ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.74%)
ASC 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
FFBL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.49%)
FFL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (5.55%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
KAPCO 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
NETSOL 161.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.24%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.94%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PRL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
TELE 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.99%)
UNITY 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,114 Decreased By ▼ -2.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 26,396 Increased By ▲ 15.26 (0.06%)
KSE100 47,210 Decreased By ▼ -136.65 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,956 Decreased By ▼ -48.95 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.13

  • The deep fall on Tuesday confirmed an extension of a wave C from $7.08-1/2
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT September wheat may retest a support at $6.13 per bushel, a break below which may open the way towards $5.83-3/4.

The deep fall on Tuesday confirmed an extension of a wave C from $7.08-1/2. This wave is expected to travel to $5.83-3/4, as it did not end around a key support at $6.31-1/4.

The gap forming on Tuesday is unlikely to be filled, as it serves a strong resistance zone. On the daily chart, the contract broke a support at $6.35-1/2 and a rising trendline.

The break opened the way towards $6.04-1/2. The current bounce is regarded as a pullback towards this trendline. The pullback is expected to complete around $6.35-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.13

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters