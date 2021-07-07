ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.75%)
GGL 48.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
NETSOL 161.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.26%)
TELE 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
TRG 162.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.38%)
UNITY 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 5,114 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,365 Decreased By ▼ -15.58 (-0.06%)
KSE100 47,212 Decreased By ▼ -134.63 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,981 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at US base: security sources

  • Flights were suspended following the attacks, they said
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

BAGHDAD: A drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives on Tuesday, aimed at the US base on the airport grounds, Kurdish security sources said.

Sirens were blaring from the US consulate in the city, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the sources said.

Flights were suspended following the attacks, they said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties.

The attack comes one day after rockets and a drone targeted Ain al-Asad air base, which houses US troops and the US embassy in Baghdad, on Monday.

In April, a drone dropped explosives near the US forces stationed at Erbil airport. It was then the first known attack carried out by an unmanned aerial drone against US forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting US forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.

iRAQ Erbil airport drone attacked

Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at US base: security sources

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters