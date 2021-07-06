ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.53%)
ASC 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.54%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.14%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.71%)
GGL 49.14 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
JSCL 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.91%)
KAPCO 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.51%)
NETSOL 168.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
PACE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
TELE 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.92%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
WTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,157 Increased By ▲ 13.46 (0.26%)
BR30 26,745 Decreased By ▼ -38.37 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,525 Increased By ▲ 149.45 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,084 Increased By ▲ 89.11 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.84-1/2

  • A break below $5.75-1/2 will not only cause a fall into the range of $5.43 to $5.59-1/4
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn December may test a resistance at $5.84-1/2 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain to $6.01-1/4.

The rise from $5.17-1/2 consists of five waves. So far, only four waves have unfolded.

The fifth wave labelled (5) is yet to travel towards $6.12-1/2.

The wave (4) appears to be ending above $5.71-1/4, which will be reversed by the wave (5). Support is at $5.71-1/4, a break below could cause a fall to $5.57-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract seems be riding on a wave V, which is expected to travel above the peak of the wave III at $6.38, the May 7 high.

The consolidation from this high has been shaped into a bullish wedge, which will be confirmed when corn breaks the uptrend line resistance around $6.20.

A break below $5.75-1/2 will not only cause a fall into the range of $5.43 to $5.59-1/4, but also suggest an extension of the consolidation.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

