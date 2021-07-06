ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.53%)
ASC 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.54%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.14%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.71%)
GGL 49.14 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
JSCL 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.91%)
KAPCO 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.51%)
NETSOL 168.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
PACE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
TELE 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.92%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
WTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,157 Increased By ▲ 13.46 (0.26%)
BR30 26,745 Decreased By ▼ -38.37 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,525 Increased By ▲ 149.45 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,084 Increased By ▲ 89.11 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
CBOT wheat may stabilise around $6.50

  • Deep as it is, the drop from the July 1 high of $6.94-1/4 is regarded as a pullback towards a falling trendline
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT September wheat is expected to stabilise around a support at $6.50 per bushel, and test a resistance at $6.61-1/4 thereafter.

Deep as it is, the drop from the July 1 high of $6.94-1/4 is regarded as a pullback towards a falling trendline. As long as wheat hovers above the line, the uptrend from $6.32-1/4 may resume.

A break below $6.50 could open the way towards $6.32-1/4 to $6.43-1/4 range. Signals on the daily chart are a bit conflicting with that on the hourly chart.

Wheat broke a support at $6.66-1/2, and it may slide more towards $6.35-1/2. The uptrend will remain intact, so long as the contract stays above $6.35-1/2. A break could confirm a reversal of the trend from $5.03-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

