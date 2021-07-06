ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.94%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
FFBL 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.86%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
GGL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.23%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.85%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.81 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.35%)
UNITY 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 30.58 (0.59%)
BR30 26,815 Increased By ▲ 31.36 (0.12%)
KSE100 47,551 Increased By ▲ 176.01 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 90.56 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Copper rises to 3-week high on fund buying; Fed minutes eyed

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.3% to $9,537 a tonne by 0410 GMT
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

Copper prices rose to a three-week peak on Tuesday as a lower-than-expected stocks release in China and strong US jobs data fuelled fund buying momentum in the red metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.3% to $9,537 a tonne by 0410 GMT, after rising as much as 0.6% earlier in the session to $9,569, its highest since June 16.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 1.1% to 69,610 yuan ($10,773.21) a tonne. The contract hit its highest since June 15 at 69,970 yuan earlier in the session.

China's state reserves administration is scheduled to auction 20,000 tonnes of copper - equivalent to only 2.3% of the country's output in May, among other metals on July 5-6.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showing an acceleration in US hiring boosted hopes of stronger demand for metals and a sustained recovery in the world's biggest economy.

"Everyday that the closing price is above the prior, the momentum builds for the momentum-chasing funds," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due on Wednesday might determine the near-term direction of the dollar as investors look for insight into the thinking behind last month's hawkish shift in which Fed members projected a start to rate hikes in 2023.

Copper will be under pressure as the US government fiscal support is waning. Meanwhile, the Chinese have been talking down prices and releasing inventories at discounts and banks are not picking up the slack to lend to businesses, the trader said.

"It's not doom and gloom yet. It's just that we've peaked in growth rates of prices. From now on the trend is only flattish to gently creeping upwards," the trader added.

