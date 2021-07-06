ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Growth in China’s services hits 14-month low

Reuters 06 Jul 2021

BEIJING: Growth in China’s June services sector slowed sharply to a 14-month low, after a resurgence of Covid-19 in southern China, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the world’s second-largest economy may be losing some momentum.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. It held just above the 50-mark, which separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China’s official services gauge had also shown a marked slowdown in June, though it remained well in expansion territory. The private survey typically focuses more on smaller companies.

Coupled with a slowdown in manufacturing, analysts say the PMI survey findings suggest that pent-up Covid demand may have peaked and China’s robust economic rebound from the crisis is starting to moderate.

Though slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, a gradual improvement in consumption in recent months had boosted the services sector.

But a Covid-19 outbreak of the more infectious Delta strain in the export and manufacturing hub of Guangdong in May-June and the subsequent imposition of anti-virus measures weighed on consumer and business activity.

A sub-index of new business stood at 50.5 in June, also the lowest since April 2020 when the sector was still paralysed by Covid-19 and lockdowns. Firms also cut staff in June for the first time in four months, as a result of slowing demand.

Karaoke outlets, restaurant owners and cinema operators in Guangdong province told Reuters that their business was adversely impacted by social distancing rules during the latest outbreak.

“Our cinema was closed from early June to early July due to the outbreak in Guangzhou. There were zero customers,” said a receptionist surnamed Zhu at Zhongying International Cinema in Guangzhou, the provincial capital.

“But once we reopened on July 3, the customer flow actually increased, most likely because the pandemic is now under control or the summer holiday has begun,” Zhu added.

COVID COVID19 COVID lockdown China’s June services sector Purchasing Managers’ Index China’s official services

