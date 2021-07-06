Indian priest dies

NEW DELHI: An 84-year-old rights activist and Jesuit priest detained for nine months without trial under Indian anti-terrorism laws died on Monday ahead of a bail hearing, officials said. Father Stan Swamy, who campaigned for marginalised tribal communities, was arrested last year for allegedly inciting violence between different Indian castes in 2018.

He was denied bail before despite suffering from Parkinson's and other ailments. He was admitted to hospital in May with coronavirus and suffered a cardiac arrest over the weekend. Swami had been detained under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which effectively allows people to be held without trial indefinitely.