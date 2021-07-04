Taliban gain nine more districts in two Afghan provinces

KABUL: The Taliban have taken control of nine districts in two Afghan provinces, as the militants intensify their campaign of violence across the country ahead of the full withdrawal of US troops.

The militants in the north-eastern Badakhshan province forced the security forces to retreat from seven districts alone in the past 24 hours, local councillors Mohammad Zakir Aryan and Mahboob-ul Rahman Talaat said on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Taliban have also captured at least two districts, including Ghorak and Khakrez in southern Kandahar province, according to parliamentarian Khalil Ahmad Mujahid and councillor Nematullah Wafa.

Fighting is also ongoing in the Marouf district of the province with the possibility of the militants overrunning it if reinforcements are not received, the officials said.

The Taliban, however, claims that they have taken all three districts.

Also, tough fighting has been ongoing in the Kalfgan district of the northern Takhar province since last night, according to local council members. With the full withdrawal of US forces fast approaching, the Afghan security forces on the ground are likely to face serious problems because of a lack of US air support.

The Afghan Air Force has been built up over the years; however its capabilities are not comparable to the air power the US had in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden announced that all US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11. Other NATO countries contributing to the international forces are following suit.-dpa