ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices buoyed by bargain hunters, U.S. data

  • LME aluminium rose 1.8pc to $2,557.50 a tonne, zinc was little changed at $2,939, lead advanced 1.5pc to $2,304, nickel firmed 1.3pc to $18,345 and tin climbed 1pc to $31,600.
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

LONDON: Copper prices ticked higher on Friday as some investors regarded the recent downturn as a buying opportunity and after upbeat U.S. jobs data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had gained 0.6pc to $9,381 a tonne by 1600 GMT after dropping by about 9pc in June. In the United States, Comex copper climbed 1.1pc to $4.28 a lb.

"There's been a cooling down in recent weeks, but that's a bit overdone. This is potentially a good bargain-hunting opportunity and we've seen a bit more interest in recent days with these dips," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree, a provider of exchange-traded funds.

"We're in the midst of an economic recovery that's largely fuelled by huge monetary growth and strong fiscal stimulus, which is infrastructure focused and metals intensive."

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.7pc down at 68,260 yuan ($10,531.84) a tonne for a 0.9pc decline over the week.

Metals prices rose after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June, offering tentative signs that a worker shortage could be starting to ease.

The Yangshan copper premium fell to $21.50 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016, indicating subdued demand for imported metal.

Global copper smelting activity slipped in June as Chinese plants closed for maintenance, having rebounded the previous month, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

Helping support prices was a reversal in the dollar , which earlier hit a three-month high against other major currencies, but later edged lower, making metals priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium rose 1.8pc to $2,557.50 a tonne, zinc was little changed at $2,939, lead advanced 1.5pc to $2,304, nickel firmed 1.3pc to $18,345 and tin climbed 1pc to $31,600.

Copper prices ZINC LME LME aluminium Global copper Nitesh Shah U.S. job growth

Copper prices buoyed by bargain hunters, U.S. data

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways

Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters