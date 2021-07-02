ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
ASC 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
AVN 94.47 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
DGKC 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.13%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KAPCO 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
PAEL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.24%)
PIBTL 11.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PPL 88.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
TRG 168.78 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.14%)
UNITY 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
WTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 5,215 Increased By ▲ 17.3 (0.33%)
BR30 27,348 Increased By ▲ 54.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 47,876 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,170 Increased By ▲ 36.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Palm oil may retreat towards 3,602 ringgit

  • The contract may not fall so deep to reach 3,602 ringgit. But it is likely to further erase the gains made on Thursday
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retreat towards 3,602 ringgit, as it faces resistance at 3,757 ringgit per tonne.

The gap forming on Thursday has been partially covered. It looks like an exhaustion gap, as it appeared after the completion of a small five-wave cycle.

The contract may not fall so deep to reach 3,602 ringgit. But it is likely to further erase the gains made on Thursday.

A break above 3,757 ringgit may lead to a moderate gain to 3,853 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract is pulling back towards a rising trendline.

The pullback may end below 3,915 ringgit. The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit may resume thereafter.

A break above 3,915 ringgit could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

