LHC directs LDA to complete its master plan till December

LAHORE: The Chief Justice Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to complete its master plan till December 2021 and restrained the government from transferring the Director General LDA till the completion of plan.

The Chief Justice also directed the DG LDA to submit a monthly progress report about the master plan to the registrar of the court. The Chief Justice passed these directions on a petition filed by Mubashar Almas seeking early completion of the LDA master plan. The petitioner was of the view that people were facing hardships due to lack of civic facilities.

