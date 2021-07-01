ANL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.86%)
Bangladesh tenders to buy 50,000 T of rice for import by rail

  • The country also issued a tender this week to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice to be imported by railway, traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is July 12.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months in the face of dwindling supplies and surging prices.

Traditionally the world's third-largest rice producer, Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer because of depleted stocks and record prices after extreme weather damaged crops.

The country also issued a tender this week to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat.

Indian-origin rice would be in the best position to win the tender because of the rail transport requirement, traders said.

The tender seeks price offers, including transport costs, for non-basmati parboiled rice for delivery 50 days from contract award and a letter of credit opening.

Wheat Bangladesh Rice soyabean

